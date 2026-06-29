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Peeping Tom/Bird by fayefaye
Photo 3253

Peeping Tom/Bird

This little guy has been coming and tapping and flying up against my window everyday. I’m not sure what it is he sees but he is determined to come daily. lol
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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