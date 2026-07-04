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Previous
Photo 3255
It's a GIRL!
Was happy to welcome the arrival of my first monarch. It's a GIRL!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
Views
8
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1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
4th July 2026 6:51am
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Suzanne
ace
LOL! Great pic!
July 5th, 2026
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