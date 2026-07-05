Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3256
The frog and his little friend
Found this frog at the pond and a fly came and landed on it. Lunch may be served ... lol
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3256
photos
173
followers
0
following
892% complete
View this month »
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th July 2026 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a great capture and cute, too.
July 6th, 2026
Corinna Frappier
omg a frog !! I love frogs and this is an amazing shot!!
July 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close