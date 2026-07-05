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The frog and his little friend by fayefaye
Photo 3256

The frog and his little friend

Found this frog at the pond and a fly came and landed on it. Lunch may be served ... lol
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a great capture and cute, too.
July 6th, 2026  
Corinna Frappier
omg a frog !! I love frogs and this is an amazing shot!!
July 6th, 2026  
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