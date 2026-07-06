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Previous
Photo 3257
Goatsbeard
Love these plants as they look like giant dandelions. It's interesting to see they stem on the seeds up close. Best on Black
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
Views
8
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1
Fav's
1
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365
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OM-1
Taken
6th July 2026 5:59pm
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
I don’t know the plant but what a superb shot!
July 7th, 2026
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