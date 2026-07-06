Previous
Goatsbeard by fayefaye
Photo 3257

Goatsbeard

Love these plants as they look like giant dandelions. It's interesting to see they stem on the seeds up close. Best on Black
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
I don’t know the plant but what a superb shot!
July 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact