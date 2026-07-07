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Spider in the sky by fayefaye
Photo 3258

Spider in the sky

This spider was pretty high up in the tree but the sun was coming through highlighting the spider web and the spider. I had to crop in quite a bit but it's amazing how these spider's make their webs so high up in the trees. Looks best on black
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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