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Previous
Photo 3258
Spider in the sky
This spider was pretty high up in the tree but the sun was coming through highlighting the spider web and the spider. I had to crop in quite a bit but it's amazing how these spider's make their webs so high up in the trees. Looks best on black
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th July 2026 10:23am
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