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Morning light by fayefaye
Photo 3260

Morning light

Found this butterfly hidden in the long grass. It was lit up from the morning light shining through
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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amyK ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2026  
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