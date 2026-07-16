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Butterflies by fayefaye
Photo 3262

Butterflies

It was windy but I managed to photograph these two butterflies together. Best viewed on black!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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