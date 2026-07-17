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Sipping Nectar by fayefaye
Photo 3263

Sipping Nectar

Found this Painted Lady have a drink of nectar.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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