Previous
Monarch caterpillars eating the shell by fayefaye
Photo 3265

Monarch caterpillars eating the shell

I have two monarch eggs that I decided to check on ... much to my surprise one was out and was eating away at the shell. Just a reminder that the shell is the size of the tip of your pen. Nature is amazing!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact