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The Dancer's by fayefaye
Photo 3266

The Dancer's

These stamin inside this lily looked like dancer's to me. I thought it would look better in B&W Looks best on black!
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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