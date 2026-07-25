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Grasshopper hiding by fayefaye
Photo 3267

Grasshopper hiding

Found this grasshopper inside one of the seeds of a goats beard plant. I thought it was just so cute hiding in there.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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