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The Dragonfly by fayefaye
Photo 3269

The Dragonfly

Love photographing these insects. This one was more co-operative than most.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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