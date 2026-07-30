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Previous
Photo 3270
The robber fly
Not the cutest bug but very interesting. It looks like something prehistoric.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
Views
11
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2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
27th July 2026 9:38am
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kali
ace
wow quite a complex wee beastie
July 31st, 2026
amyK
ace
Super close up of this cool bug
July 31st, 2026
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