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Previous
Photo 3271
Monarchs ... sunshine ... summer days
It's been a warm summer but I would rather have it hot than cold. Lots of monarchs so far this year. Best viewed on black!
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
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1
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
31st July 2026 11:53am
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Barb
ace
Simply stunning!
July 31st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 31st, 2026
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