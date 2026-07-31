Previous
Monarchs ... sunshine ... summer days by fayefaye
Photo 3271

Monarchs ... sunshine ... summer days

It's been a warm summer but I would rather have it hot than cold. Lots of monarchs so far this year. Best viewed on black!
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Simply stunning!
July 31st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact