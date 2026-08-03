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Previous
Photo 3272
Rainy days and droplets
It rained all day but I sucked it up and went out with my camera. I got pretty drenched but I believe my effort paid off.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
2nd August 2026 10:25am
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Beverley
ace
Magical drops… awesomeness… I love how you’ve achieved this…
August 3rd, 2026
haskar
ace
Fabulous capture and focus.
August 3rd, 2026
carol white
ace
Amazing image. Fav 😊
August 3rd, 2026
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