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Rainy days and droplets by fayefaye
Photo 3272

Rainy days and droplets

It rained all day but I sucked it up and went out with my camera. I got pretty drenched but I believe my effort paid off.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
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Beverley ace
Magical drops… awesomeness… I love how you’ve achieved this…
August 3rd, 2026  
haskar ace
Fabulous capture and focus.
August 3rd, 2026  
carol white ace
Amazing image. Fav 😊
August 3rd, 2026  
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