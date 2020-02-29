Previous
Next
IMG_4361 by fayesamy
18 / 365

IMG_4361

A huge lamp at Red Brick Mill, loving the gold. It reminds me of the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank!
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Faye Samy

@fayesamy
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise