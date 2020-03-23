Previous
Next
IMG_4610 by fayesamy
34 / 365

IMG_4610

No bread left in the shops so forced to bake some. Previous bread making attempts have never really been edible but I will be continuing this one in the future as it tastes amaaazing!
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Faye Samy

@fayesamy
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise