Photo 996
A Bracing Boxing Day
A quick phone shot - hope everyone on 365 has had a very happy Xmas, and very best wishes for the New Year.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
4
0
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 3 began in December 2018 - I didn't envisage still being here when I started this project. The encouragement and support from fellow...
1348
photos
260
followers
193
following
272% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
26th December 2019 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Rose
ace
Looks pretty wild! Happy Christmas and a good new year to you too.
December 26th, 2019
Babs
ace
Wow wild weather. I love watching the waves whatever the weather.
December 26th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
December 26th, 2019
bep
Best wishes to you too!
December 26th, 2019
