Drapers Mill, Margate by fbailey
Drapers Mill, Margate

Drapers Mill is a Grade II listed 4 storey smock mill, originally constructed in 1845.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

FBailey

Year 3 began in December 2018 - I didn't envisage still being here when I started this project. The encouragement and support from fellow...
bep
Beautiful against the sky.
January 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And there was me breaking into a song ! There was a windmill in old Amsterdam !! A lovely find and capture !
January 6th, 2020  
Jesika
We have a working mill here in York. Never did get to see it, doubt I shall now. Lovely to see what is now a rare and precious building. You really are getting good at this photography business! jxx
January 6th, 2020  
