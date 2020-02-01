Sign up
FORF #1
Day 1, Flash of Red February 2020 - a month of b&w shots with an optional flash of red on the 14th day. The theme this week is Forms in Nature.
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 3 began in December 2018 - I didn't envisage still being here when I started this project. The encouragement and support from fellow...
1359
photos
259
followers
192
following
275% complete
View this month »
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Kathy
ace
I saw your comment on mine. Similar idea. I like the texture that you've included in this. Very nice.
February 1st, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great textures. Wonderful example of structure in nature.
February 1st, 2020
