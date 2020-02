FORF #7 - One Brown Egg

Today's picture was going to be taken down at the beach but somehow I sidetracked myself with a white eggcup on a sheet of white paper. A lot of fun laying on the floor trying to get the shadow in the right place. Taken in colour, converted in camera to b&w and the only alteration was a slight crop to remove the edge of the paper showing at the bottom of the shot. The theme this week is Forms of Nature, so here is my loose translation.