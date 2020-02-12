Previous
Next
FORF #12 - A Rubbish Shot by fbailey
Photo 1017

FORF #12 - A Rubbish Shot

I knew I was going to struggle with this week's theme of Architecture/Man Made for the Flash of Red February challenge. I live in a sleepy little village (not much in the way of architecture there) and have already photographed most of the obvious buildings in the nearby towns. So here is my literal interpretation of man made - an artwork called Inspired Action displayed by the District Council on the wall of one of the refuse centre buildings, constructed purely out of recycled materials by various local groups including several local schools, Girl Guides, a Women's Institute and the Migrant Helpline. It does show up better in colour as you can discern the rooftops of the houses, the river and the boats with greater ease. Not a great picture but it fitted the theme (and it's definitely not a great shot)!
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 3 began in December 2018 - I didn't envisage still being here when I started this project. The encouragement and support from fellow...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
i like this Felicity - i want to straighten it though!
February 13th, 2020  
FBailey ace
@brigette I did mention it was a rubbish shot didn't I!
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise