FORF #12 - A Rubbish Shot

I knew I was going to struggle with this week's theme of Architecture/Man Made for the Flash of Red February challenge. I live in a sleepy little village (not much in the way of architecture there) and have already photographed most of the obvious buildings in the nearby towns. So here is my literal interpretation of man made - an artwork called Inspired Action displayed by the District Council on the wall of one of the refuse centre buildings, constructed purely out of recycled materials by various local groups including several local schools, Girl Guides, a Women's Institute and the Migrant Helpline. It does show up better in colour as you can discern the rooftops of the houses, the river and the boats with greater ease. Not a great picture but it fitted the theme (and it's definitely not a great shot)!