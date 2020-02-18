Previous
FORF #18 - Glass by fbailey
Photo 1024

FORF #18 - Glass

A still life for the Flash of Red February challenge - it's colour in reality is a deep deep blue.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

JackieR ace
Very pretty
February 18th, 2020  
