A Little Sun
Oh dear, this month is looking very bare ... a quick phone shot of Sunday's dog walk before the battery on the phone died. The sun was so bright I couldn't see quite what the result would be, a genuine case of guess and press!
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1389
photos
255
followers
192
following
283% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
8th March 2020 2:13pm
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, love a good guess and press photo! Nice one.
March 11th, 2020
