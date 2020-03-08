Previous
Next
A Little Sun by fbailey
Photo 1035

A Little Sun

Oh dear, this month is looking very bare ... a quick phone shot of Sunday's dog walk before the battery on the phone died. The sun was so bright I couldn't see quite what the result would be, a genuine case of guess and press!
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, love a good guess and press photo! Nice one.
March 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise