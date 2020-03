Crabble Corn Mill

A restored working corn mill - I can get flour for the bread maker! Only Day 6 of lockdown here but it seems to have been going on for a lot longer. I don't bother trying to get provisions from any of the big supermarkets any more, I just visit the small local shops. No queues and the produce is there if you don't leave your shopping to the last minute. I'd like to think I can still adopt this policy months down the line.