Previous
Next
Photo 1047
Progress Pic
Pin feathers now visible - aren't they just gorgeous! Their eyes should open Day 12. The mother doesn't seem too bothered about them but their father is very protective of his tiny brood.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
3
0
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1402
photos
254
followers
191
following
286% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
7th April 2020 8:52am
Privacy
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful to view these beautiful new life !
April 7th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Cutest!
April 7th, 2020
Babs
ace
Oh wow how wonderful
April 7th, 2020
