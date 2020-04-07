Previous
Progress Pic by fbailey
Photo 1047

Progress Pic

Pin feathers now visible - aren't they just gorgeous! Their eyes should open Day 12. The mother doesn't seem too bothered about them but their father is very protective of his tiny brood.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful to view these beautiful new life !
April 7th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Cutest!
April 7th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh wow how wonderful
April 7th, 2020  
