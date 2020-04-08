Sign up
Photo 1048
In the Shade
A trip to the woods with the Helios lens - had forgotten how to use it! I'm finding if I don't take photographs regularly with Manual mode I'm struggling when I do try and take any. Guess the answer is to get back into the habit.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
0
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1403
photos
254
followers
191
following
287% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
8th April 2020 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
