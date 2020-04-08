Previous
Next
In the Shade by fbailey
Photo 1048

In the Shade

A trip to the woods with the Helios lens - had forgotten how to use it! I'm finding if I don't take photographs regularly with Manual mode I'm struggling when I do try and take any. Guess the answer is to get back into the habit.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise