Photo 1066
Clouds on the Water
Reflections on the River Stour at Sandwich, taken with the IR camera.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1424
photos
254
followers
195
following
292% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D50
Taken
1st May 2020 11:45am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
KV
ace
Beautiful! This has an otherworldly dreamy quality... great shot & post processing is terrific. Fav
May 1st, 2020
JackieR
ace
Felicity this is beautiful
May 1st, 2020
