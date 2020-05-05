Sign up
Photo 1067
Honesty
Just gap filling, no need to comment:)
5th May 2020
5th May 20
7
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1429
photos
254
followers
195
following
293% complete
View this month »
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
9th May 2020 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Lovely image
May 9th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
great focus and DOF
May 9th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 9th, 2020
Santina
great shot, I love this color
May 9th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
ah but I do need to comment because this is so lovely. The beautiful colours, detail in the petals and the dreamy quality.
May 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Whether gap filing or not - this is beautiful and well worth a comment and a fav for me !
May 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great color and DoF.
May 9th, 2020
