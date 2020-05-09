Previous
Escaping Time by fbailey
Photo 1071

Escaping Time

9th May 2020 9th May 20

FBailey

Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
I love the soft blur!
May 9th, 2020  
pretty and soft :)
May 9th, 2020  
Wow! This is marvelous. At the risk of sounding politically incorrect, it reminds me of an American Indian headdress.
May 9th, 2020  
Love the focus and blur
May 9th, 2020  
Lovely image, light
May 9th, 2020  
soft and dreamy...
May 9th, 2020  
beautiful image, soft as cotton
May 9th, 2020  
The soft treatment here works really well and I love the two little stray seeds to the left.
May 9th, 2020  
