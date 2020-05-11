Previous
Bend in the River by fbailey
Photo 1073

Bend in the River

Today's IR shots didn't happen due to the clouds obscuring the sun, so here's one from earlier this month.
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
IR is so interesting in the way that it turns a Spring day into winter! Very cool!
May 11th, 2020  
Lee ace
My word! That looks frozen solid. Very effective.
May 11th, 2020  
Ruby Bucket
wow...I thought it was snow at first. Lovely.
May 11th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
This is beautiful! Fav
May 11th, 2020  
