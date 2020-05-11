Sign up
Photo 1073
Bend in the River
Today's IR shots didn't happen due to the clouds obscuring the sun, so here's one from earlier this month.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D50
Taken
1st May 2020 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
IR is so interesting in the way that it turns a Spring day into winter! Very cool!
May 11th, 2020
Lee
ace
My word! That looks frozen solid. Very effective.
May 11th, 2020
Ruby Bucket
wow...I thought it was snow at first. Lovely.
May 11th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
This is beautiful! Fav
May 11th, 2020
