Photo 1090
Sky
Sky
14 this summer, deaf, wobbly legs, quite forgetful but very much loved.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
2
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1450
photos
256
followers
197
following
298% complete
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1084
1085
279
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
1st June 2020 12:27pm
Tags
apjune20
Debra Farrington
ace
What a sweet face, and beautiful portrait
June 1st, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful fav
June 1st, 2020
