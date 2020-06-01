Previous
Sky by fbailey
Photo 1090

Sky

14 this summer, deaf, wobbly legs, quite forgetful but very much loved.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

FBailey

Debra Farrington ace
What a sweet face, and beautiful portrait
June 1st, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful fav
June 1st, 2020  
