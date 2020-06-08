Sign up
Photo 1096
The Lychgate
Taken in the churchyard of the little Anglican church, St Thomas a Becket, in Capel and it originated in the Norman era.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
8th June 2020 4:27pm
Casablanca
ace
That is rather lovely, nice position to take it from too.
June 8th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Very nice bnw :) fav
June 8th, 2020
