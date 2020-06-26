Sign up
Photo 1112
Leaf #4
Not the intended shot, I was after fern fronds, but this little unknown leaf was gently swinging from a single thread in the breeze above me.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
7
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1475
photos
259
followers
199
following
304% complete
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
282
1111
1112
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
24th June 2020 6:08pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Magical - such a lovely find and capture !
June 26th, 2020
Frances Claydon
Nice find!
June 26th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
Photo Op!
June 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Nice lighting, great shot hanging by a thread.
June 26th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet capture ...
June 26th, 2020
Linda Godwin
very cool shot!!
June 26th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Literally hanging by a thread.
June 26th, 2020
