Leaf #4 by fbailey
Leaf #4

Not the intended shot, I was after fern fronds, but this little unknown leaf was gently swinging from a single thread in the breeze above me.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Magical - such a lovely find and capture !
June 26th, 2020  
Frances Claydon
Nice find!
June 26th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
Photo Op!
June 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Nice lighting, great shot hanging by a thread.
June 26th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet capture ...
June 26th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
very cool shot!!
June 26th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Literally hanging by a thread.
June 26th, 2020  
