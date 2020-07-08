Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1124
The Fire Inside
Today is grey and wet, so here's one from a few mornings ago. I expect you are all heartily fed up with my leaf shots by now, so there's no need to comment, am just trying to fill a day in the calendar before the gaps multiply :)
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
4
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
6th July 2020 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Lol!! I like the title, suits it.
July 8th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I find it fascinating all the ways you have found to illuminate the plant and catch it at different angles.
July 8th, 2020
FBailey
ace
@shutterbug49
It really is just early morning sun hitting the leaves and my faffing about turning this rather large pot around :)
July 8th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture
July 8th, 2020
