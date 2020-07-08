Previous
The Fire Inside by fbailey
Photo 1124

The Fire Inside

Today is grey and wet, so here's one from a few mornings ago. I expect you are all heartily fed up with my leaf shots by now, so there's no need to comment, am just trying to fill a day in the calendar before the gaps multiply :)
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Casablanca ace
Lol!! I like the title, suits it.
July 8th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I find it fascinating all the ways you have found to illuminate the plant and catch it at different angles.
July 8th, 2020  
FBailey ace
@shutterbug49 It really is just early morning sun hitting the leaves and my faffing about turning this rather large pot around :)
July 8th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture
July 8th, 2020  
