Wet 'Chutes
Rained yesterday so played indoors with the final Salsify seedhead.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1503
photos
263
followers
202
following
311% complete
Jerome
ace
Great shot and wonderful processing!
July 20th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
Gorgeous!
July 20th, 2020
