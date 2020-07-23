Previous
Natural Colour by fbailey
Photo 1139

Natural Colour

Straight out of phone, no enhancements. Isn't Nature artistic?
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful patterns so nicely captured!
July 23rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful sweeping curves. Yes, nature is beautifully artistic
July 23rd, 2020  
