Abstract #1 by fbailey
Abstract #1

This is going to be tough for me - I don't 'do' abstracts. So I'm going to put myself through August Abstracts just for the heck of it ...
1st August 2020

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
judith deacon
Well, for someone who doesn't do abstracts, this is a great start.
August 2nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis
Love it - fav
August 2nd, 2020  
Babs
For someone who doesn't 'do' abstracts you have made a great start.
August 2nd, 2020  
Maggiemae
I actually like this and I don't like abstracts! You can just imagine the reality!
August 2nd, 2020  
Leslie
Love IT
August 2nd, 2020  
FBailey
@maggiemae So glad I'm not alone!
August 2nd, 2020  
