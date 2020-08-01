Sign up
Photo 1147
Abstract #1
This is going to be tough for me - I don't 'do' abstracts. So I'm going to put myself through August Abstracts just for the heck of it ...
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
6
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019
1515
photos
262
followers
203
following
314% complete
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
1st August 2020 5:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
judith deacon
ace
Well, for someone who doesn't do abstracts, this is a great start.
August 2nd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it - fav
August 2nd, 2020
Babs
ace
For someone who doesn't 'do' abstracts you have made a great start.
August 2nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I actually like this and I don't like abstracts! You can just imagine the reality!
August 2nd, 2020
Leslie
ace
Love IT
August 2nd, 2020
FBailey
ace
@maggiemae
So glad I'm not alone!
August 2nd, 2020
