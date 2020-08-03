Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1149
Abstract #3
Decided to play with a handful of Xmas lights but it looked pretty bland so added a filter in Elements to perk it up a little. I'm trying to like abstracts, really I am - only another 28 days to go ...
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1517
photos
262
followers
202
following
314% complete
View this month »
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Latest from all albums
83
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
3rd August 2020 1:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2020
Maggiemae
ace
Looks super on the Black! A nice flow of form and colour!
August 3rd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I like the vibrant colors on the black. Maybe you could try an abstract with your IR camera. Strongs contrasts seem to make good abstracts.
August 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close