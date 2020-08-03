Previous
Abstract #3 by fbailey
Photo 1149

Abstract #3

Decided to play with a handful of Xmas lights but it looked pretty bland so added a filter in Elements to perk it up a little. I'm trying to like abstracts, really I am - only another 28 days to go ...
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

FBailey

Maggiemae ace
Looks super on the Black! A nice flow of form and colour!
August 3rd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I like the vibrant colors on the black. Maybe you could try an abstract with your IR camera. Strongs contrasts seem to make good abstracts.
August 3rd, 2020  
