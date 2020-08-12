Previous
Next
Abstract #12 by fbailey
Photo 1152

Abstract #12

The stem of a holly leaf and its shadow on a piece of white paper in dappled sunlight.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I would have sworn it was a dragon. Very nice with the shadow.
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise