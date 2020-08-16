Previous
Dancing Leaves by fbailey
Photo 1153

Dancing Leaves

Another leaf shot(s) from a few days ago. Sorry, have got behind, hope to catch up soon.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

FBailey

Casablanca ace
Oh they do look like dancers! What fun
August 16th, 2020  
Anne ace
Wonderful shots Felicity
August 16th, 2020  
Annie D ace
great title and fab images
August 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I do like the sharp angles - holly?
August 16th, 2020  
