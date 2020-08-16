Sign up
Photo 1153
Dancing Leaves
Another leaf shot(s) from a few days ago. Sorry, have got behind, hope to catch up soon.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
FBailey
@fbailey
Casablanca
Oh they do look like dancers! What fun
August 16th, 2020
Anne
Wonderful shots Felicity
August 16th, 2020
Annie D
great title and fab images
August 16th, 2020
Maggiemae
I do like the sharp angles - holly?
August 16th, 2020
