Light on Leaves by fbailey
Photo 1155

Light on Leaves

Sorry for yet another one today, this was from yesterday playing with an elderly Nikon 135mm lens - the only shot I actually liked.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Clare Gadsby ace
mmm beautiful b&w
August 21st, 2020  
