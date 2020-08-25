Previous
Wet and Wild by fbailey
Photo 1160

Wet and Wild

Waves crashing over Coronation Parade in Folkestone today, taken from the cliff steps with the IR camera
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! This is so dramatic and moody! Pinning too. =)
August 25th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the dramatic waves.
August 25th, 2020  
Fisher Family
A super shot of the dramatic sea, with it's motion nicely frozen - fav!

Ian
August 25th, 2020  
