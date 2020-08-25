Sign up
Wet and Wild
Waves crashing over Coronation Parade in Folkestone today, taken from the cliff steps with the IR camera
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1547
photos
258
followers
201
following
317% complete
View this month »
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D50
Taken
25th August 2020 5:19pm
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! This is so dramatic and moody! Pinning too. =)
August 25th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the dramatic waves.
August 25th, 2020
Fisher Family
A super shot of the dramatic sea, with it's motion nicely frozen - fav!
Ian
August 25th, 2020
Ian