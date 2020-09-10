Previous
Walking on Clouds by fbailey
Walking on Clouds

Sorry, another IR beach shot from a few days ago. I just liked the clouds and the wet sand.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

KV ace
Wow... what a sky... lovely scene. Fav
September 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Amazing capture with a great sense of depth
September 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I like it too, the sky is incredible and the glow from the water on the beach is so well captured. Fav.
September 10th, 2020  
