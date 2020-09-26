Previous
Brown Eyes by fbailey
Photo 1177

Brown Eyes

A quick phone shot I've just forwarded to her breeder:)
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Aw, what a beautiful dog!
September 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Such a beauty
September 26th, 2020  
Dianne
Gorgeous fav
September 26th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Loyal old dog looking with love at the owner of the camera - I think!
September 26th, 2020  
Ingrid
Lovely shot! I like how you filled the screen.
September 26th, 2020  
