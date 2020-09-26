Sign up
Photo 1177
Brown Eyes
A quick phone shot I've just forwarded to her breeder:)
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
5
3
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1581
photos
263
followers
203
following
322% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
26th September 2020 9:28am
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Aw, what a beautiful dog!
September 26th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Such a beauty
September 26th, 2020
Dianne
Gorgeous fav
September 26th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Loyal old dog looking with love at the owner of the camera - I think!
September 26th, 2020
Ingrid
Lovely shot! I like how you filled the screen.
September 26th, 2020
