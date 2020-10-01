Sign up
Photo 1182
Classic b&w
This is actually IR and Silver Efex - taken in a village car park just to prove I occasionally do photo something other than dogs or seascapes!
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
3
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1588
photos
259
followers
202
following
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Hahha, Love this car, did you get a ride after the shot ?
October 2nd, 2020
FBailey
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Owner nowhere to be seen!
October 2nd, 2020
Jesika
Very pretty and memories of many many years ago, with long hair blowing in the wind. Hugo Custard, the Yellow Peril. No power steering but once under way a dream to drive. I’ll just go to bed and dream dreams of youth and the fun of driving an MG xxx
October 2nd, 2020
