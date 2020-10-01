Previous
Next
Classic b&w by fbailey
Photo 1182

Classic b&w

This is actually IR and Silver Efex - taken in a village car park just to prove I occasionally do photo something other than dogs or seascapes!
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Hahha, Love this car, did you get a ride after the shot ?
October 2nd, 2020  
FBailey ace
@dutchothotmailcom Owner nowhere to be seen!
October 2nd, 2020  
Jesika
Very pretty and memories of many many years ago, with long hair blowing in the wind. Hugo Custard, the Yellow Peril. No power steering but once under way a dream to drive. I’ll just go to bed and dream dreams of youth and the fun of driving an MG xxx
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise