Shadows on the Grass by fbailey
Shadows on the Grass

Sorry, yet another IR from yesterday ... today is grey and wet, so no chance of anything new.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty shot of the tree with shadows. Nicee area with the canal behind.
October 8th, 2020  
Spanner
Wow- delightful
October 8th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
great composition and presentation
October 8th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful scene, light and shadows! Perfect black and white!
October 8th, 2020  
