Photo 1188
Shadows on the Grass
Sorry, yet another IR from yesterday ... today is grey and wet, so no chance of anything new.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
12
4
4
365
NIKON D50
7th October 2020 4:24pm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty shot of the tree with shadows. Nicee area with the canal behind.
October 8th, 2020
Spanner
Wow- delightful
October 8th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
great composition and presentation
October 8th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful scene, light and shadows! Perfect black and white!
October 8th, 2020
