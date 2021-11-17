Sign up
Photo 1250
Happiness is a Tennis Ball
Dulcie with one of her beloved balls - she found another on the way home so that was a bonus! I couldn't make up my mind between colour or b&w so compromised with a Black Gold filter.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Views
Jesika
She looks happy, now throw the ball! Xx
November 17th, 2021
