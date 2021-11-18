Previous
Next
Afternoon Greys by fbailey
Photo 1251

Afternoon Greys

What can I say - yet aniher trip to see the sea. No need to comment I must be very set in my ways! Luckily my dog is OK with this.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I wish I had the option of doing this every day! I think it's beautiful.
November 18th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful calm image!! My dogs would love it too!!
November 18th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Love this atmospheric shot!
November 18th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
You can never have too many trips to the sea!
November 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a moody scene - always love to see the sea !
November 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise