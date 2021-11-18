Sign up
Photo 1251
Afternoon Greys
What can I say - yet aniher trip to see the sea. No need to comment I must be very set in my ways! Luckily my dog is OK with this.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
18th November 2021 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
I wish I had the option of doing this every day! I think it's beautiful.
November 18th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful calm image!! My dogs would love it too!!
November 18th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Love this atmospheric shot!
November 18th, 2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
You can never have too many trips to the sea!
November 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a moody scene - always love to see the sea !
November 18th, 2021
