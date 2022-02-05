Previous
Windswept by fbailey
Photo 1261

Windswept

No need to comment, am afraid this quick phone shot is all I have today. Taken up on top of The Downs, the hills overlooking Folkestone with a bitingly cold wind blowing. Can't believe I've actually managed a pic 4 days in a row!
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

FBailey

oh my! that is serious windy day material!
February 5th, 2022  
What a super capture...love the windswept fur...
February 5th, 2022  
Perfect frozen movement capture. FAV!
February 5th, 2022  
