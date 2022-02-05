Sign up
Photo 1261
Windswept
No need to comment, am afraid this quick phone shot is all I have today. Taken up on top of The Downs, the hills overlooking Folkestone with a bitingly cold wind blowing. Can't believe I've actually managed a pic 4 days in a row!
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
3
3
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1677
photos
218
followers
179
following
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
5th February 2022 2:36pm
Brigette
ace
oh my! that is serious windy day material!
February 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
What a super capture...love the windswept fur...
February 5th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Perfect frozen movement capture. FAV!
February 5th, 2022
